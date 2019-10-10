The Alabama Department of Corrections: We will remain transparent

Corrections is budgeted to receive just under $517.2 million from the state’s General Fund this year, approximately a quarter of the total spending there. The citizens of this state have a right to know how that money is spent. The families of those held or those employed by the Department of Corrections have a right to know whether their loved ones are safe. As journalists, it is our duty to ask questions about operations and conditions within the state’s prisons. By remaining silent, or trying to limit whose questions you will answer, the department will only raise further questions about its response to the crisis it faces.