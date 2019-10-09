Woodstock Music Festival kicks off Saturday

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds from across the state and even country are expected to be at the third annual Woodstock Music Festival this Saturday at the Holiday Raceway in Woodstock.
The gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon.
There are some new things happening this year that will make it easier for those who want to travel and make a two to three day trip out of it.
There will be a section for RVs at no extra charge for those coming from far distances to get to the festival. Loading time is 6-10 p.m. on Friday.
The music festival has 11 acts this year with the Grammy award winning band The Kentucky headhunters expected to headline.
Dozens of vendors, including food, will be on site and a new kids zone for the whole family will be set up.
The mayor of Woodstock said the economic impact is huge for the area during the festival.
“We’re a town of less than 2,000. On that day our population triples, so all the businesses reap the benefits from it. It’s all about the music and the people," said Mayor Jeff Dodson.
There’s no charge for the festival, but there is a $10 for parking that Dodson said will go straight to the local library and little league.
