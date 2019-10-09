Undefeated Hueytown, Bessemer City to battle in Class 6A, Region 4

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown (6-0 3-0 Region) looks to take control of Class 6A, Region 4 this Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
The Golden Gophers will host undefeated Bessemer City (6-0, 3-0 Region) in a game that will probably be for a region championship. Hueytown and Bessemer City are two of five remaining undefeated teams in Class 6A.
Hueytown running back and Alabama commit Roydell Williams will have his work cut out for him going against a Bessemer City defense that’s only allowing 9.3 points per game so far this season. Hueytown’s offense is averaging 37.7 points per game this season.
You can catch a full recap of Friday’s match-up on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m.
