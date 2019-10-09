Tuscaloosa man convicted on federal charges after Skyland Blvd shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been convicted of a federal offense for possessing a firearm as a felon, after the 2018 shooting of a 16-year-old on a busy Tuscaloosa Highway.
A jury returned a guilty verdict against 33-year-old Larry Leon Bryant on Tuesday after two days of testimony in front of a U.S. District Judge. His sentencing is scheduled for February 27, 2020.
“This verdict sends a clear message to those felons who choose to pick up a firearm and take the law into their own hands,” United States Attorney Jay E. Town said.
According to trial evidence, in 2018 Bryant and his brother went looking for Bryant’s stolen Chevy Suburban. After locating the vehicle on Skyland Blvd in Tuscaloosa, They boxed the car in at a red light and began shooting into the car as the driver tried to escape. The 16-year-old driver was hit, but survived.
Bryant has six felony drug convictions, three of which qualify him for a sentence of 15 years to life under the Armed Career Criminal Act.
“ATF’s priority is reducing violent crime,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson said. “Criminals often utilize firearms as tools of their trade causing harm to our communities. This case illustrates ATF’s commitment to effective law enforcement partnerships and dedication to keeping our cities safe.”
