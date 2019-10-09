Tuscaloosa hero gets Carnegie Medal for saving a baby

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey presented a special award to a Tuscaloosa man who rescued a baby from a burning car in 2018.
33-year-old Andrea Harris received the Carnegie Medal Wednesday.
Harris risked his life to save a 7-month-old baby from an overturned burning car off a rural highway in Coker in Tuscaloosa County.
Harris ran to the smoke filled car, broke the window with his hand, crawled in and dragged the baby to safety.
Andrea and his wife said they were nervous to meet the governor and the get the award, but they did a great job.
Well done and congratulations, Mr. Harris.
