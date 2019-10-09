Tuscaloosa fire fighters meet with kids during fire prevention week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday it was education rather than an emergency that brought a group of firefighters to Tuscaloosa’s Arcadia Elementary School.
“Today they had Project FIRE which stands for Fire and Injury Reduction Education. That’s where our department is partnered with five different city schools,” Holly Whigham, Fire and Life Safety Educator, for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue explained.
“We’re going to talk to mommy and daddy about an escape plan, a meeting place outside,” Lt. Beau Gunter of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue told students as they talked about checking their smoke alarms and having an escape plan in case there’s a fire at their home. It’s something they want kids to think about away from school.
Firefighters visit these schools once a month to talk to kids about fire safety tips. They say repetition is important to remind youngsters of what they should do if there’s a fire where they live.
“You want to start fire protection, fire safety when they’re young, because not only are they learning that, they take that home to their parents and they’re also educating their parents,” Whigham continued.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue will also inspect and install a smoke detector in your home for free if you live in the city limits.
