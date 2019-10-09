A superior sound is the goal for the Minor HS marching band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The instruments are out of date and old, but that’s not a problem for the Minor High School Sounds of Superior Marching Band. Each and every Friday night this band pushes the envelope to make an incredible sound.
“We work extremely hard,” said Minor High School Band Director Earnest Echols. “We challenge the kids to be the best instrumentalists they can be. We expect their best effort no matter what, not just for themselves but this band. We are one.”
The Sounds of Superior is 140 members strong this year and its halftime performance is a tribute to Chaka Khan. In November of 2019, the Minor High School band will perform at the Florida Classic down in Orlando, just one of eight schools to be invited.
If you would like to help the band raise money for new instruments, go to the Minor High School website and click under the band link. Any amount of donation is desired.
The Sounds of Superior will also be showcased Friday night on Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
