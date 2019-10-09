Staying ahead of flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winter is coming and so is the flu! No matter who you are, it’s likely that you will be exposed at some point this winter.
So what is the best defense to prepare your family for the flu season?
Doctor Ryan Roddy at Children’s Hospital of Alabama says that kids in the family are the most likely to get the flu and spread it because their immune systems are weaker, so they will need a flu shot right now. Children 6 months or younger cannot receive a flu shot, so everyone else in the house or who comes to the home needs to immunized. That includes the baby-sitters, other family members and caregivers.
“The best thing that you can do to protect that vulnerable population is to have parents, family, caregivers, anyone who is around that baby get the flu shot and protect them by protecting yourself," Dr. Roddy said.
Doctor Roddy added that the flu does not discriminate. So get the flu shot as soon as you can.
