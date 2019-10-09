Spain Park Inspiring student athletes on and off the field

“On the sidelines I am always like ‘Go Jaylen’! I am really proud of him and I love to see him succeed not only in the classroom but on the field as well,” says Math Teacher Leslie Brown. She chose a sophomore who had been in her algebra class last year as her mentor. “I was a cheerleader myself back in the day and I feel like having an extra cheerleader in your corner is always a great support system in your corner.”