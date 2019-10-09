Spain Park Inspiring student athletes on and off the field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday night Lights. At Spain Park, it means hundreds, if not thousands, of eyes on the players on the football field. The pressure to perform during the game, and keep up in the classroom, can be daunting.
That’s why head football coach Shawn Raney started a new mentoring program this year connecting players to teachers and staff.
“I felt like there is a disconnect between the faculty and some of the sports programs and I thought this would be a great way to connect them,” says Coach Raney. “I think all teachers and coaches have a calling to do this. The more people we can get in these kids lives with all the challenges they are facing with social media and everything, I think it’s better.”
He sent the roster out to teachers, and offered them a T-shirt to participate.
“It’s amazing what you can get out of teachers if you give them a t shirt” he said with a laugh, “within in basically two days every one of our kids had been adopted by a teacher.”
Teachers meet with their student once a week, offering a listening ear and advice about everything from academics to their personal life. Then on game days, they wear those T-shirts, which are pretty special.
“It’s our Spain park football shirt, on the back with the teachers name of the number of the kid they have adopted,” says Coach Raney.
The teachers are also on the sideline cheering during games.
“On the sidelines I am always like ‘Go Jaylen’! I am really proud of him and I love to see him succeed not only in the classroom but on the field as well,” says Math Teacher Leslie Brown. She chose a sophomore who had been in her algebra class last year as her mentor. “I was a cheerleader myself back in the day and I feel like having an extra cheerleader in your corner is always a great support system in your corner.”
That support is working.
“It means a lot to have a teacher who cares about me on the field and in the classroom,” says Jaylen Ward of his teachers support. “I know I am doing it for Ms. Brown and my parents.”
He says her encouragement has helped him succeed on and off the field.
“It feels good because I know that they care about me, other than just doing football,” says Jaylen. “It boosts the player confidence in games, and other schools should do it.”
Coach Raney says the teachers are getting a chance to be more connected because of it too.
“I have teachers who say ‘I hadn’t been to a football game in five years, but my adopted son asked me to go and I couldn’t say no.’”
He says he can’t take credit for the idea, that a friend told him about it and he decided to put his own spin on it for Spain Park.
“I think it will continue to grow as we learn from it and develop it as the years go on,” says coach Raney. “I think our teachers and coaches are blessed to be around kids in different areas not just in the class room and get involved in their lives.”
