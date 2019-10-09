Senator Doug Jones holds forum in Gadsden on Goodyear’s future

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Could Gadsden’s Goodyear Tire Plant be in trouble? A number of public officials in Gadsden seem to think so.
The plant opened 90 years ago next month, but has laid off 175 workers in the last few months and is now offering contract buyouts for eligible workers.
That's why Senator Doug Jones held a forum at Gadsden State Community College Wednesday.
Local Union President Mickey Williams gave a presentation about some of the things the company is considering right now, including the fact that it’s a high-cost plant to operate and is the oldest Goodyear plant in North America. Williams also says there have been no significant investments in the plant this millennium, and another Goodyear plant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, recently received a $180 million investment.
Jones says it’s important for the community to work together to try to save the plant. But if the plant closes anyway, Jones says the community needs to decide what happens next.
“People want to know a plan. What’s the plan to try to keep it open? Maybe to try to get other facilities here? What’s the plan long-term if they close? This is really just opening that up. And what you see here is how important Goodyear has been to Gadsden and Etowah County,” Jones said.
One idea that was given by Williams was for car makers in Alabama to be provided incentives under Alabama law to order tires that are made in Alabama. Jones says the idea is not to force industries to do anything, but work with them.
The plant almost closed twice in the last 25 years. The first time, the Firestone/Ford Explorer controversy resulted in Ford making a large tire order to Goodyear, cancelling the company's announced plans to close the plant. The second time was in 2006, when the company backed off after a meeting with local legislators, the Alabama Development Office, then-Mayor Steve Means and even the man running against him for Mayor at the time, Sherman Guyton.
Former state representative Craig Ford said that meeting resulted in the last investment of consequence in the Gadsden plant.
Jones, Ford, and others agreed the best message to send to Goodyear is that the community cares about the company and the company means a lot to the area. Williams says the company is known to get along with the local union in Gadsden especially.
Still, Jones says if the company decides to move out of Gadsden, the area's residents should be prepared for what happens next.
“We see things that are happening, and we want to make sure we plan so this community can work for it and continue to thrive,” Jones said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.