Off-duty B’ham officer killed in single vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have identified the driver in a single vehicle accident that happened on October 1.
According to Sergeant Johnny Williams, the driver was 37-year-old, off-duty officer Alfara Torez Franklin, Sr.
Franklin had been with the Fairfield Police Department before transferring to Birmingham in September. He had 15 years of experience.
The accident happened on the 5600 5th St. N. in Lipscomb. The accident is currently being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin was a father of four.
