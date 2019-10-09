New LGBTQ liaison provides bridge between B’ham Police Department and community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New resources now available from the Birmingham Police Department for the LGBTQ community.
Sergeant Heather Campbell says her role is essentially a bridge. She works to connect the police department to the LGBTQ community.
She says she took over the position in July. It’s something they’ve had with the department for at least the last 2 years. Since taking over, she’s looking to bring more attention to the resource for citizens.
Sergeant Campbell says she wont work directly with LGBTQ crime investigations. She will serve as a person who can be contacted by a member of the LGBTQ community if they have concerns and work with the police department about handling sensitive topics with cases that may come up.
“The police department does so many things for the community. My objective is to get the community to feel as if they are equal to everyone out there. Get the police department to merge into that and show that the police department does care,” said Sergeant Campbell.
She says the department hasn’t seen any increase in crimes targeting the LGBTQ community locally, but wants to have this resource in place. She says she’ll also work closely with the LGBTQ liaison with the city.
Sergeant Campbell says if you would like to reach out to her, you can email her at heather.campbell@birminghamal.gov or call her at the North Precinct 205.254.2860.
