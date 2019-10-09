Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed begins transition to city hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed still hasn't had time to fully embrace his historic victory.
“No, not yet,” Reed said. “You know, it’s one of those things where you’re still kind of in a surreal moment, if you will. Having been in a place of running and campaigning for this many months, right now we’re just still settling into the fact that the election is over.”
Which means, the real work has only begun. Reed started Monday morning in Mayor Todd Strange’s cabinet meeting, learning the current projects and issues on the table.
“We’ll start working with them to make sure that there’s a smooth transition once he leaves office and we officially begin,” explained Reed. “But the second thing after that is to make sure that all the priorities are in place with the city council and to see where some of their starting points are. We want to have a great relationship with the city council and make sure that we’re on the same page.”
The Montgomery Chamber is also working to make a smooth transition. Reed received a high-level briefing on the chamber’s current projects, the inner workings of the chamber, and the return on taxpayer’s dollars.
“The mayor’s office plays a vital part in making sure that we have good government regulations with our local delegation,” Durham stated. “Also understanding that employees come from our educational system, so we need good workforce development.”
Reed has a transition team in place to begin assessing needs and finding the right people and plans to enact his campaign platforms.
“We work with a lot of leaders across the city: faith leaders, business leaders, neighborhood leaders, really all the way across the board. What we want to do is make sure we have all the information,” Reed said.
Reed believes his vision for “One Montgomery” that extended across race, gender, and economic lines solidified a decisive victory in this race. Early in Reed’s candidacy he formed coalitions to talk with people across the city to determine what they wanted to see in city government. Reed’s campaign used those results to create his campaign platform, “Live, Learn, and Earn”.
Reed says constituents can soon expect to see a priority list for his first 100 days in office to begin bringing those action items to fruition.
“We’re going to be a mayor’s office that’s going to address some of the tough issues too, we’re not going to dilly dally and wait a long time on that,” Reed said. “We really want to make sure we are addressing the issues that we talked about in the campaign around a number of areas in public safety, helping and being an a partner with our public school system, while also making sure that some of the neighborhood revitalization and the projects that we talked about and ideas that were expressed to us throughout the campaign have a chance to be introduced.”
Wednesday, Reed posted this tweet to Twitter:
Reed will take office in November.
