Mistake on Cullman County property tax notices

Cullman Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some property tax notices in Cullman are raising eyebrows and concerns for being a lot higher than expected.
A number of homeowners realize something was wrong as soon as they got their preliminary notices.
“I was shocked to see how expensive it was, but land tax is land tax. So you got to pay it,” Wayne Bagwell, homeowner said.
Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham said the notices failed to take exemptions into account. He said his office has gotten a number of calls and emails about the mistake.
“If we receive checks with the incorrect amounts, our system automatically kicks the surplus out to be overage payment. We issue refund checks,” Willingham said.
He said mortgage companies will also be notified.
Willingham’s office didn’t catch the mistake and he takes full responsibility. “If any of them haven’t currently paid, we will send out postcards the first of December to discount the account total on the prior notices,” he said.
“That is great the admitted it. I like Barry. I think he is doing a great job,” Bagwell said.
Property taxes are not due until January first. Willingham said most people don’t even see property tax notices since they are paid in escrow. He hopes this will be a learning experience for taxpayers about what kind of property tax exemptions they are receiving
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.