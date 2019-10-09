100 Men in Black support students at Tuscaloosa City School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryant High School students were greeted with high fives and handshakes Wednesday, as part of an ongoing effort by the 100 Black Men Project to connect with kids in the Tuscaloosa community.
“It’s going to be throughout the school year, throughout the summer to try and curb some of the violence and to try and motivate some moral in the neighborhood," Adam Robertson a member of 100 Men in Black said
“I believe the faculty understands they’re not in it alone. And the students understand that somebody cares," Cassius Lanier, another member, added.
Teachers said these men can act as role models to show students that by looking and acting successful, they can put themselves in positions to be successful.
“If you look around our school, you’ll see signs that say college bound and career ready. And I feel we do need to focus on the soft skills of dressing for success cause that’s very important,” April Morgan, a teacher at Bryant High School explained.
“We know it can be of great impact. But we want to do it not just today. But just so they get to see some faces, that can get to know us and when they see us outside of these suits, that they can contact us if they have any problems or anything that they want to talk about,” Robertson continued.
The group has been active for the past two or three years. They asked males associated with Bryant High School to come out and take part in Wednesday morning’s event. Several male students came dressed in shirts and ties, ready to go.
