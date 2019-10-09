Jacksonville Library to host haunted walking tour

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Staff members of the Jacksonville Public Library want to show you where the ghosts and spirits are located.
Two staff members will conduct their second annual Haunted Walking Tour Saturday night.
They’ll take people on a tour of the streets that surround Jacksonville Square in Calhoun County.
They maintain the area is haunted partly because there were once public hangings in the square.
They also say the area's geography is conducive with an active spirit world.
"Because of where Jacksonville is located, it's near an earthquake seismic fault, and it's on top of a limestone cavern, and there's a river rushing underneath that, so that all builds up energy and that is what spirits will cling to, it is common belief that that's how that works," says Stephanie Pauley, one of the tour guides.
What's said to be one of the most haunted buildings on the tour is the recently vacated police department, originally a city hall.
We're told footsteps and an unusually high amount of radio interference, has been reported over the years by dispatchers and others who worked there at night.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Dr. Elliott’s preserved doctor’s office are also part of the tour, as is a “pocket park” believed to be full of spirits because according to Pauley, spirits like places where people were happy, and a community center once stood on that site.
The tour starts at 9 p.m. Saturday - ages 13 and up will be allowed on the tour.
Those who are going are urged to wear light-colored, reflective clothing to be seen in the dark for safety reasons.
Admission is free, but donations for the library are accepted and encouraged.
