Heart Gallery Alabama: Jhirosky & Avante

Avante, born May 2008, is described as outgoing and funny once you get to know him. When he first meets others he can be quiet, but eventually warms up to be happy and talkative. Avante likes to play both outside and inside, and he does well playing alone and with others. He enjoys playing with toy army men and toy cars. He enjoys drawing, doing arts and crafts and playing with Legos. His favorite sports are football and basketball. Avante is not a picky eater and he loves to eat sweets, his favorite food is banana pudding. Avante thinks he may want to be a wrestler when he grows up.