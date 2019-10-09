Dense fog possible in West Ala. this morning

TROPICAL UPDATE: We are watching three areas of low pressure that have a chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. We are watching an area of low pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast that has a 40% chance of developing in the next five days. It will likely intensify and produce windy conditions and rough surf along the U.S Northeast coast through tomorrow. Another area of low pressure in the middle of the northern Atlantic Ocean has a medium chance of developing in the next couple of days. None of these systems will impact the Southeast.