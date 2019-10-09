Dense fog possible in West Ala. this morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is another nice and relatively cool start to the day with most locations in the 60s with a few upper 50s north of I-20. A dense fog advisory has been issued for west Alabama until 9 a.m. (10/9/19) this morning. Visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less. It includes Marion, Lamar, Pickens, Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower today, so we have added a 10-20% chance for showers across Central Alabama. Most locations will likely remain dry.
FIRST ALERT: We will likely see a warming trend through Friday as we wait on our next cold front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. A small rain chance is possible Thursday for west Alabama. By Friday, we will be watching a strong cold front that will likely move into Alabama Saturday morning. There’s a chance we could see a few showers in west Alabama Friday evening/Friday night.
NEXT BIG THING: The strong cold front will likely move into Alabama Saturday providing us with significantly cooler air. Temperatures will likely peak in the lower 70s Saturday with most of the day staying in the 60s based on the latest model trends. Winds will likely increase out of the northwest and temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning. You’ll likely need a jacket if you plan on being outside Sunday morning!
RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances for next week remain questionable as models show disagreement on the timing and intensity of the rain. The European models brings several waves of rain into Alabama Sunday through Wednesday. The GFS model remains consistent showing our best rain chance occurring Tuesday into Wednesday. We have added 20-30% rain chances for early next week, but they may change if models begin to agree on the timing of the rain. There’s a chance we could see a good soaking if the models verify for next week. We could see a few inches of rain Monday-Wednesday of next week. Any rain would be beneficial in helping out our drought conditions.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are watching three areas of low pressure that have a chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. We are watching an area of low pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast that has a 40% chance of developing in the next five days. It will likely intensify and produce windy conditions and rough surf along the U.S Northeast coast through tomorrow. Another area of low pressure in the middle of the northern Atlantic Ocean has a medium chance of developing in the next couple of days. None of these systems will impact the Southeast.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
