Building connections between students and the Leeds community

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Chamber of Commerce has been working for years to build lasting connections between graduating high school juniors and seniors and their community.
Sandra McGuire, Exec. Director, says they’re looking at the long term. They want young people to think about staying in Leeds.
McGuire said, “Our ultimate goal for them is to go to college or trade school and then stay in our area, come back here and build your house and have a family and make your career here.”
The Leeds High School students go to a new business every month and this time it’s J and M Exotic Foods in Moody.
Everybody seems to have the same response as Ellory Sue Boyd and that is “I didn’t know this was here.”
J and M is celebrating 30 years of growing and now servicing seasoning and mixes and sauces for all 50 states.
That includes some of your favorites like restaurants Jim 'N Nicks, Whistle-stop Cafe and Tazikis, and then supermarkets like Piggly Wiggly, and Publix.
The business is set up with the plant where workers blend the mixes and seasonings along with a lab and kitchen.
Jeff Johnston is president of J&M Exotic Foods. He explained, “Let’s just say you are coming up with a chocolate chip cookie. We can blend your cookie mix in, blend it up and bake it. And if you say you need more chocolate chips or less sugar and we can go back in the lab while you are there.”
Get this, Johnston says he started out as a teenager at Western Supermarket and saw an opportunity. He said, " I wanted to be on the other side of the fence and start creating unique food items so we started in 1989."
The perishable foods he was producing, including dips, required refrigerator space and that became an issue.
The company later came up with its signature Gunpowder seasoning and that’s when they started custom blending for other companies.
J&M started getting bigger and bigger and what he calls, “tremendous growth.” Today 500 items are produced here.
Jeff Johnston said, of the teenagers wearing hairnets and touring his facility, “When people have exposure to things like this they think what other things are out there.” “I get to see my community and I get to see all the businesses around me that I had no clue about like this one. I didn’t know this was here.”
