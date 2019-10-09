Bessemer water line test could mean disruptions for customers

By WBRC Staff | October 9, 2019 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:39 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Water will be testing a water service line Midfield early Thursday morning and service crews said that could cause some service disruptions for some customers.

The system test will take place between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. on October 10.

Customers in the following Midfield locations could experience low water pressure or no water pressure as a result:

Belcher Drive

Rayfield Drive

BY Williams Sr. Drive

Vandergrift Road

Creel Court

Vann Street

Creel Street

Violet Street

Henson Street

Woodward Road

Lovelin Street

Midway Street

McPherson Avenue

Olon Street

If service is interrupted crews say everything should be fixed and back in working order by 4:00 a.m. Crews hope the work will be finished even before that.

You will not need to boil water if you do lose service.

