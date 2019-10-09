Bessemer water line test could mean disruptions for customers

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Water will be testing a water service line Midfield early Thursday morning and service crews said that could cause some service disruptions for some customers.
The system test will take place between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. on October 10.
Customers in the following Midfield locations could experience low water pressure or no water pressure as a result:
Belcher Drive
Rayfield Drive
BY Williams Sr. Drive
Vandergrift Road
Creel Court
Vann Street
Creel Street
Violet Street
Henson Street
Woodward Road
Lovelin Street
Midway Street
McPherson Avenue
Olon Street
If service is interrupted crews say everything should be fixed and back in working order by 4:00 a.m. Crews hope the work will be finished even before that.
You will not need to boil water if you do lose service.
