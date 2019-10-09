Behind the Front: Outlasting a drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When a drought hits an area, it can mean different things to different people. For some, it means crunchy yards and dying flower beds. But for farmers, rain or no rain can be a matter of livelihood.
This week on Behind the Front, J-P Dice sits down with Steve Lake, a cattle and poultry farmer in Cullman County, to talk about the highs and lows of temperatures and rainfall and how unpredictable conditions are just part of the job when mother nature is in charge.
