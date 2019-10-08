What you need to know about voting in Tuesday’s special election

Special election is on Tuesday
By Bakari Savage | October 8, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 6:55 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Education takes center stage in Birmingham on Tuesday for a special election.

With more than $30 million for schools in question, there are also three property taxes on the ballot. New councilors are also being voted for in districts 1, 6 and 7.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

Talladega has a municipal runoff elections for mayor, Ward 2 and 3 representatives. In Tuscaloosa, a new councilor for District 4 is being elected Tuesday.

If you have any general questions about voting, you can find answers by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.