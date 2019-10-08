What you need to know about voting in Tuesday’s special election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Education takes center stage in Birmingham on Tuesday for a special election.
With more than $30 million for schools in question, there are also three property taxes on the ballot. New councilors are also being voted for in districts 1, 6 and 7.
Polls open at 7 a.m.
Talladega has a municipal runoff elections for mayor, Ward 2 and 3 representatives. In Tuscaloosa, a new councilor for District 4 is being elected Tuesday.
