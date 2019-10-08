Ten children get special shopping spree

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Ten children got to pick out whatever they needed Tuesday afternoon during a special shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Academy partnered with Duck Commander’s Justin Martin, the Vestavia Hills and Hoover Fire Departments to host the kids.
The children, from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, got $100 gift card each to shop with. They can pick out anything they want, including footwear, apparel, sports equipment, fishing and camping gear.
Academy Sports + Outdoors also surprised each of the fire departments with a $1,000 donation.
