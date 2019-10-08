Ten children get special shopping spree

10 children from Big Brother Big Sisters get to go on a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors. SOURCE: Big Brother Big Sisters (Source: SOURCE: Big Brother Big Sisters)
By WBRC Staff | October 8, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:16 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Ten children got to pick out whatever they needed Tuesday afternoon during a special shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Academy partnered with Duck Commander’s Justin Martin, the Vestavia Hills and Hoover Fire Departments to host the kids.

The children, from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, got $100 gift card each to shop with. They can pick out anything they want, including footwear, apparel, sports equipment, fishing and camping gear.

Academy Sports + Outdoors also surprised each of the fire departments with a $1,000 donation.

