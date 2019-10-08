Two days after graduating from college, Morgan Hightower began her journalism career in Montgomery, Alabama. Nearly a decade and a few other jobs later, she is proud to be back in Alabama.
Morgan joined WBRC FOX6 News “On Your Side Investigators” in September 2019.
While in Montgomery, Morgan was part of a team that built the newsroom at the ABC affiliate. She was involved in all areas of the newscast, from shooting, writing and editing all her stories, to producing and hosting. Being part of a small team meant that Morgan had the opportunity to cover several big stories, including a federal corruption trial, the State House and most memorably, the deadly tornado outbreak in April 2011. She shared the stories of countless people rebuilding their lives, followed recovery efforts and tracked down lost FEMA payments.
From Montgomery, Morgan moved to Greensboro, North Carolina and worked at the CBS affiliate for five years as a reporter, later promoted to an anchor. While proud of the investigative work she did tracking taxpayer money and holding the powerful accountable, she will never forget the chance she had to cover the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Bedford, Virginia. Morgan rode a bus with dozens of World War II veterans, sharing the stories of how they saved the world. Her station earned an EMMY for its coverage of that memorable day.
Most recently, Morgan has worked as an anchor and reporter in Nashville, Tennessee. She covered crime, corruption and politics. The stories that will have a lasting impact are the heartbreaking mass shootings at a church and Waffle House in Antioch. She anchored for several hours on the days of the tragedies and followed both stories for months, covering the criminal investigations and court cases.
Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Morgan is a graduate of the University of Florida, but she appreciates the Auburn/Alabama rivalry! She and her husband feel truly blessed to be back in Alabama, the place they met, got married and will now raise their family. They have a young son.
If you have any story ideas for Morgan, please feel free to email her at mhightower@wbrc.com.