Morgan Hightower

From Montgomery, Morgan moved to Greensboro, North Carolina and worked at the CBS affiliate for five years as a reporter, later promoted to an anchor. While proud of the investigative work she did tracking taxpayer money and holding the powerful accountable, she will never forget the chance she had to cover the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Bedford, Virginia. Morgan rode a bus with dozens of World War II veterans, sharing the stories of how they saved the world. Her station earned an EMMY for its coverage of that memorable day.