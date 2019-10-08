Man accused of hitting headstones and a gas valve after leaving an accident scene

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Attalla man was arrested and faces several charges after Trussville police said he left the scene of accident destroyed some cemetery property including headstones.
Officers said Monday, October 7 Joaquin Bautista left the scene of an accident in the 5400 block of Mount Olive Road.
Investigators say Bautista then drove up an embankment, struck a gas valve and multiple headstones.
Officers used K9 Leo to find Bautista who was hiding in the woods.
Bautista is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI, and Resisting Arrest.
