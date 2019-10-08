Low voter turnout at start of Tuscaloosa special election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just 120 out of a possible 6,000 registered voters cast a ballot at the Calvary Baptist Church Annex by noon Tuesday for the special election for the District Four Tuscaloosa City Council seat.
Brooks Payne said safety concerns fueled his urge to vote.
“One thing I see in Tuscaloosa is the most important is safety. I enjoy that all of the candidates divulged on safety and what they wanted to see,” Payne told WBRC.
John Earl, Frank Fleming and Lee Busby are running for the open seat that became available when the incumbent stepped down after moving out of the District. An assistant poll inspector here remained hopeful more people will vote later in the day.
“I think a lot of people are going to come by this afternoon and this evening. We expect a lot of the elderly residents to come. It’s a little difficult to get here and to park. But that’s been taken care of,” Linda Ford went on to say.
If there’s not a runoff the winner would be sworn in on October 15.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.