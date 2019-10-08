Longtime Vance mayor resigns; New mayor sworn in

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Vance mayor Keith Mahaffey stepped down Monday night as he continues to battle an illness he’s fought for at least four years, according to the City of Vance.
Brenda Morrison was sworn in Monday night as Mahaffey’s replacement. Mahaffey served as mayor for nearly 20 years, while Morrison has acted as mayor in Mahaffey’s absence.
Morrison has been on the Vance city council for more than 20 years, and according to the city’s Facebook page has over 34 years of experience with the State of Alabama in management and administrative work.
Harold McAdory was voted in as Mayor Protem Monday night. He held Morrison’s previous position under Mahaffey.
