Grits and Gouda: Shortcut White Bean and Chicken Chili

5. When the chicken is done, place the breasts on a cutting board and shred by pulling it apart with two forks. You may have to cut some of the pieces into bite size pieces. Add the chicken to the soup mixture. Cover and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer and simmer 15 minutes. If you prefer a more creamy texture, partially mash the beans with a potato masher right in the pot.