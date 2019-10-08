Gadsden intersection gets gas tax funding for improvements

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT has approved nearly a million dollars in grants to improve what Gadsden’s mayor calls a “dangerous intersection.”
The improvements come at the intersections of Highways 291 and 431, also known as the intersection of Hood Avenue and East Meighan Boulevard. It’s located at the foot of Meighan Bridge, near a large shopping center that contains a Walmart, an Old Navy, and a Petco, among other businesses.
It was among 28 projects approved by ALDOT for funding from the ATRIP II gas tax passed last year. The total for Gadsden is $917,000.
“This is your gas tax dollars at work in our community,” Council President Cynthia Toles said. “This intersection handles a huge volume of traffic, many turning vehicles, including transfer trucks coming off of Interstate 759."
"This project is a key part of our infrastructure improvement plan and will benefit the residents of Gadsden, Etowah County and others traveling through our area and along our riverfront,” Mayor Sherman Guyton announced Tuesday during a council meeting.
City Engineer Heath Williamson says the two biggest changes include the left westbound turn lane coming off East Meighan Boulevard will be converted to a double turn lane, to help prevent the traffic backup caused by the single turn lane, and the traffic signals on Hood Avenue being synchronized with the ones at the Hood/Meighan intersection.
Other changes include the eastbound median coming off the Meighan Bridge being reworked, and one of the driveways to the Walgreens Drugs parking lot will be taken out. Williamson says there will be some minor signal changes as well. “We’re thankful to both Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT Director Cooper for awarding this much needed funding for infrastructure in our community,” Guyton said. “We firmly believe that this project meets the goals of ATRIP II, focusing on public safety, economic growth, and stability of the state and its roads and bridges.”
