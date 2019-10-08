Former Bulls and Barons owner Art Clarkson dies

Former Bulls Hockey owner Art Clarkson dies
By WBRC Staff | October 8, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:25 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family remembered a man who helped change sports in Birmingham.

Sports promoter and owner Art Clarkson died Monday.

We are saddened by the loss of Birmingham Bulls Hockey founder Art Clarkson. Art was a pleasure to work with and a major...

Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

His wife made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he passed peacefully at home.

Clarkson is the former owner of the Birmingham Bulls hockey team.

He also owned the Birmingham Barons back in the 80′s and is credited with moving the team from Rickwood Field to the Hoover Met.

On the Bulls’ Facebook page, they wrote Art Clarkson’s favorite movie was Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. “If you build it, they will come”, was a famous line from the film that always stuck with him.

The Birmingham Bulls team founder Art Clarkson passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at age 78. Clarkson’s love for...

Posted by Birmingham Bulls Hockey on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.