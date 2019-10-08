Former Bulls and Barons owner Art Clarkson dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family remembered a man who helped change sports in Birmingham.
Sports promoter and owner Art Clarkson died Monday.
His wife made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he passed peacefully at home.
Clarkson is the former owner of the Birmingham Bulls hockey team.
He also owned the Birmingham Barons back in the 80′s and is credited with moving the team from Rickwood Field to the Hoover Met.
On the Bulls’ Facebook page, they wrote Art Clarkson’s favorite movie was Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. “If you build it, they will come”, was a famous line from the film that always stuck with him.
