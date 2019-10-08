Former Alabama softball player makes 2020 U.S. Olympic Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama softball All-American Haylie McCleney has officially made the U.S. Olympic Softball Team.
USA Softball announced the 15-player roster Sunday afternoon.
McCleney, who went to Mortimer Jordan High School along with current Tide pitcher Montana Fouts, were just two of 29 players invited to try out for the U.S. Olympic team.
Although Fouts was not selected to the team, she returns for her sophomore season and believes trying out for the U.S. team was a great experience and can help change her game heading into the 2020 season.
“I definitely asked all the pitchers that were there some little tips, but I think you can always just get better so it was a very humbling experience,” said Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts.
The Tokyo Games are set to begin July 24, 2020 and conclude Aug. 9, 2020.
