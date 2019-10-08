FIRST ALERT: Temperatures slowly warming up this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is feeling nice this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman counties and low to mid-60s for everyone else. We are holding onto some cloud cover, especially for areas south of I-20 and into parts of East Alabama. A cold front has moved through the state which has allowed our temperatures to feel more like October. There’s a small chance we could see a few isolated showers in far East Alabama and for areas south of I-20 this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will likely climb a few degrees above average into the lower 80s. Our average high for October 8th is 78°F.
FIRST ALERT: High temperatures slowly rebound into the mid and upper 80s for the next couple of days. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or two Wednesday, but most of us will remain dry. We are waiting on another cold front that will likely move into Alabama Saturday. Ahead of the front, we could briefly warm up into the upper 80s Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will gradually warm up into the low to mid-60s.
NEXT BIG THING: The timing of our next cold front continues to be the main question, but both of our long range weather models indicate significantly cooler air moving into Alabama Saturday. High temperatures will likely occur early in the day and drop as we go into the evening hours. A few showers will be possible Friday evening into Saturday morning. We’ll gradually clear things out as temperatures drop into the 60s Saturday evening.
JACKET WEATHER: You will likely need a jacket Sunday morning! Forecast lows are expected to dip into the mid to upper 40s. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s. Fall weather is here! It should be a nice weekend for outdoor activities.
NEXT RAIN CHANCES: Models are showing a disturbance moving through the Southeast next Tuesday that could produce some much needed rainfall. Timing and rainfall totals are still up in the air, but this has the potential to give us a good amount of rainfall. Cross your fingers and let’s hope we can get some rain early next week!
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app. You can get the latest weather information and get a 10-day forecast through the app absolutely free!
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.