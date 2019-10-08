FIRST ALERT: Temperatures slowly warming up this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is feeling nice this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman counties and low to mid-60s for everyone else. We are holding onto some cloud cover, especially for areas south of I-20 and into parts of East Alabama. A cold front has moved through the state which has allowed our temperatures to feel more like October. There’s a small chance we could see a few isolated showers in far East Alabama and for areas south of I-20 this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will likely climb a few degrees above average into the lower 80s. Our average high for October 8th is 78°F.