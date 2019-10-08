Expect big screens, more jobs with opening of new movie theater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lots of excitement building for a new movie theater opening off Lakeshore Parkway soon.
The features of the Premiere Lux Cinema are pretty impressive, but that’s not the only thing people are excited about.
Oxmoor neighborhood president Julius Oliver says he hopes to see this parking lot full come opening night.
He got a tour of inside the cinema Monday.
While the massive screens, fully-reclining seats, food, beer and wine are a plus, Oliver says he’s looking forward to the jobs it’ll bring to his neighborhood.
Premiere Lux Cinema expects to hire around 60 employees.
“It looks good. You wouldn’t believe the size of that screen. One of them is as large as a house. It’s 40-something by 70-something. It’s awesome,” said Oliver. “You’ll be very impressed with it.”
The Premiere Lux Cinema hasn’t officially announced an opening date yet, but as soon as we get that information, we’ll bring it to you.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.