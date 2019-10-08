Drought conditions continue brush fire threat despite rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recent rains in the Tuscaloosa-area helped some of the hot dry weather we’ve experienced lately.
But it hasn’t been enough to reduce the threat from brush and forest fires. The city of Northport doesn’t allow trash burning or other intentional burning inside city limits.
Dry conditions are still a problem in Northport right now. They make it a lot easier for a woods fire or a brush fire to spread.
It rained Thursday and Monday in Tuscaloosa and the surrounding area. But they didn’t lessen conditions for brush fires according to the spokesman for Northport Fire Rescue.
“Even despite the rain, we’re still in a drought-like situation. If you couple this with the lower humidity, the heat we’ve had recently, it leaves the underbrush and what not very susceptible to fire. It’s like a tinderbox,” says Captain Jason Norris.
