Downtown residents frustrated about blocked driveways in downtown alleys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic concerns for renters in some downtown lofts continue to cause issues.
Donna Whitlock says her mornings typically start with a look outside her window then making phone calls.
“Now I look out the window upstairs before I start getting dressed to see if we’re blocked in and start calling police,” said Whitlock.
She says she’s made upwards of a dozen phone calls in a day to get vehicles and equipment removed from the alley behind her home. It’s been her new normal for the last year and a half with ongoing construction work downtown.
Whitlock is one of several residents with condos on 3rd Avenue North with garages in the alley between 19th and 20th street. She says sometimes they’re stuck.
“You’re going to an appointment, you’re going to pick up your kids. You get into your car and open your garage door and your entire driveway is blocked. That’s what it’s like,” said property owner Chad Moore.
“A nurse who lives here today tried to come down, around 5:30 this morning, and she was already blocked in,” said Whitlock.
Whitlock says she’s been back and forth with the city and construction workers about being trapped on both sides by equipment. She’s even taken it upon herself to add “No Parking” signs. On Monday, a crane that blocked one side of the alley for the last few days is gone, but she’s still concerned about other things left behind.
“The agreement was they would take their stuff down so that if we got blocked on the right, we could go out on the left, but as you can see they left it [construction signs],” said Whitlock.
She says she also has concerns about building additions in the back alley, including a wheelchair ramp that’s been added to an entrance. Whitlock says she’s concerned it may block clearance for emergency personnel trying to get through.
James Fowler, director of Birmingham’s Department of Transportation, confirmed that per city protocol - only one end of an alley is permitted to be blocked. Fowler says there had been work done in the area without coordinating with the city, but those issues should be resolved. He says the current agreement is that construction workers must move their trailer equipment at the end of each day.
