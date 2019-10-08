Correctional officer arrested for contraband

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A corrections officer from St. Clair County Correctional Facility has been arrested.
Officer Ivan Caldwell, 26, of Birmingham, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Promoting Prison Contraband and Violation of License to Carry a Pistol.
Authorities said they inspected Caldwell’s vehicle and found two packages that contained 138 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin.
He was transported and booked into the St. Clair County Jail.
Caldwell has bonded out.
“Proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity on facilities’ grounds, as well as inside our correctional facilities are implemented on a regular basis," said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates."
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.