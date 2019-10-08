Birmingham new Fire Chief gets support from union

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Birmingham’s new Fire Chief takes over, he will inherit a number of issues facing the department.
Mayor Randall Woodfin appointed long time firefighter Corey Moon to take over as chief in February. Moon has worked within the Birmingham Fire Department for years.
William Lipscomb President of the 117th Fire Fighters Union said he is a good choice
“I know Corey. I’ve known Corey for a long time. Corey is a good guy. Corey has a lot of integrity. Professionalism,” Lipscomb said.
Lipscomb said there are issues within the department. Work is still being done on Fire Station 27 which was closed because of health and air concerns.
Lipscomb says Moon will have to address this and other matters.
“You want to look at equipment. Old equipment needs to be replaced. Look at older stations. As you well know we issues with stations and concerns about other stations,” Lipscomb said.
Lipscomb said the fire department will need to recruit more firefighters to replace retiring firefighters and others leaving the department. He says paramedics will be one area that will need more bodies.
Lipscomb adds morale must be addressed. Does having someone within the department taking over help?
“Having someone that comes in and be fair, be honest, treat the people,the personnel right. Do the right thing is more important than characterizing outside or inside,” Lipscomb said.
Moon takes over in February. He will shadow the interim chief until then. Lipscomb said Moon will need support from fire fighters, city hall and the public to get the job done to improve the department and meet its needs.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.