Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa just needs and inch to throw the ball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows how to find an open receiver.
“I just need a little on the defender and I will pass you the ball,” said Tua Tagovailoa. “I can’t really tell you how much open that is, but I can show you on film. Just need a small opening, that’s all.”
Tagovailoa’s numbers prove it, this season thru five games, he has passed for more than 1,700 yards and 23 touchdowns with zero interceptions.
