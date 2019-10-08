A southerner has returned to his roots! Archie Snowden has spent his entire news broadcasting career up north, but his family is connected to the south. Archie was introduced to media while listening to Big Wow! 13 Radio while spending time in Bethel North Carolina with his family. After meeting the DJ’s from the station, he was hooked.
Archie received a formal education into news production from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting, where he earned a degree in Television and Radio News Production. He started as a Videographer, shooting news and sports for AP News New York. Staying focused on the sports side, his next job was as a producer for Major League Baseball and MLB.com. From there, he was one of the first hires for the MSG Varsity Network, a 24-hour news network dedicated to high school sports on Long Island.
He has interviewed nearly every major sports headliner in the nation while covering the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB playoffs, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, professional boxing and more.
Archie made the transition to news in 2013. Hired as a one-man-band video journalist for the acclaimed community-driven show titled “Push Pause Long Island”, Archie earned several awards for reporting and production. In 2017, Archie was hired by the Verizon FiOS 1 News Network as a regional reporter to cover breaking news, local politics and crime in New York.
Archie and his family purchased a home in Madison County Alabama in 2005. He considers the Alabama his home away from home. Staying close to his true southern roots, coming home is a welcomed transition.
If you have any story ideas for Archie, please feel free to email him at asnowden@wbrc.com