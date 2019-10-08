Archie Snowden

Archie received a formal education into news production from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting, where he earned a degree in Television and Radio News Production. He started as a Videographer, shooting news and sports for AP News New York. Staying focused on the sports side, his next job was as a producer for Major League Baseball and MLB.com. From there, he was one of the first hires for the MSG Varsity Network, a 24-hour news network dedicated to high school sports on Long Island.