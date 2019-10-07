Woman dies from gunshot wounds after she was found in a wrecked car in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police say a woman died from gunshot wounds after she was found in a wrecked car Sunday.
Officers say Miko Marks was found when they responded to a two-vehicle wreck at 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue North.
Investigators say Marks was shot several times. She was the only person shot in the wrecked cars, but two other people were treated for injuries.
Marks was taken to UAB where she died.
Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting.
If you have any information on this case call Det. McCay at 205-481-4366.
