UAB’s secret to beating Rice? Eating gummy bears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team survived its longest game in program history by eating during the two lengthy weather delays.
The UAB vs Rice game began at 6:00 p.m. central time and finished up around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly seven hours after kickoff.
The game was delayed twice for more than an hour each time because of weather.
“We had to feed the guys,” said UAB head football coach Bill Clark. “Whatever we had in the locker room was fair game to be eaten. We had gummy bears, protein bars, and a lot of other stuff.”
Clark did say the gummy bears were the nutritious type, but whatever it was it helped as UAB beat Rice 35-20.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.