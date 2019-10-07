Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue expo to be held Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s National Fire Prevention week and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue is kicking it off with a fire expo at Veterans Memorial Park at University Mall from 4 to 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is not every hero wears a cape which means although the firefighters put out the fire, families can do a lot to prevent the fires from happening.
There will be live burn demonstrations, a kids’ firefighter course, and virtual reality trailer where you can get safety tips from.
Dive team demos, car entrapment demos, and much more will also be showcased.
“There is so many different things that the fire department does besides just put out fires. This is a chance for the public to see that, but also get educated on how they can prevent fires in their home. If they come out with their kids, not only do they get to ride on the fire truck but mom and dad get to ride on the fire truck,” said Holly Whigham Fire and Life safety educator.
There will also be a dunking booth, face painting for the kids and sparky the fire dog will stop by.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.