Talladega Superspeedway officials considering “no burn” order for bonfires

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - There are currently no plans to issue a “no burn” order at the Talladega Superspeedway, but that could change.
Campers have started arriving for the races to be held at the speedway this weekend and many of the campers hold bonfires and buy firewood for them.
People like Benjamin Sprayberry often make as much as $10,000 a week selling that firewood. He recalls a burn ban in 2016 costing him a fortune.
"It knocks us out of a little bit of money, you know," Sprayberry told us. "We count on this money to pay our bills and things like that."
There’s currently no ban in place, but Speedway CEO Grant Lynch says he plans to discuss it with the EMA and the National Weather Service.
Lincoln's fire chief has put out a notice asking campers to handle such fires with care, and said all unattended fires will be extinguished.
There was some rain at the campgrounds Monday afternoon, but it’s not known if it was enough to offset any dry conditions.
