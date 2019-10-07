State investigating inmate death at Donaldson Prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating an altercation between a prisoner and two guards that ended with the prisoner’s death.
According to authorities, 35-year-old Steven Davis was pronounced dead around 10:35 a.m. on October 5. On October 4, Davis was involved in a fight with two correctional officers.
The Department of Corrections say that Davis rushed out of his cell brandishing a prison-made weapon in each hand. He attempted to strike an officer.
Officers attempted to disarm Davis, but Davis would not give up his weapons. Corrections officers then used physical means to disarm Davis.
Davis was taken to the hospital infirmary. He was later airlifted to a local hospital.
Davis had been incarcerated at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. He was serving a 20-year sentence for murder.
