Special Election on Tuesday for Tuscaloosa City Council seat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The seat for District Four in Tuscaloosa has been open since former Councilman Matt Calderone resigned several months ago
Calderone resigned because he moved out of the District.
Three people are running for that open seat. Signs reminded voters there’s a vote Tuesday are all around District 4. That area includes downtown Tuscaloosa and part of the area around the University of Alabama campus.
Those contenders are Lee Busby, John Earl and Frank Fleming.
Tuscaloosa City Clerk Carly Standridge said there are more than 6000 registered voters in that district. She admitted there’s a concern about low voter turnout because it’s a special election with just one race on the ballot for voters.
“I think that’s a concern for any special election that’s held outside of the normal rotation for our elections that come around. So yes, it’s a concern we’ll have low voter turnout," Standridge explained.
The winner of the special election would be sworn in October 15th if there’s not a runoff.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.