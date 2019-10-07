Rain and cooler temperatures likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are tracking a cold front that will move into Alabama later today. Ahead of the cold front, we are watching a line of showers in Mississippi moving to the east-southeast. We expect scattered showers to move through North and Central Alabama during the first half of the day. The line of rain will likely break apart as it moves to the east. I think the higher rainfall totals will stay in West Alabama today with smaller totals in East Alabama. With widespread clouds, temperatures are not expected to climb too much this afternoon. Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s with a chance for temperatures to spike into the lower 80s before cooler air begins to move into the state. We'll see northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. We'll trend drier this evening with clouds lingering across the area.