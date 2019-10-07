Rain and cooler temperatures likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are tracking a cold front that will move into Alabama later today. Ahead of the cold front, we are watching a line of showers in Mississippi moving to the east-southeast. We expect scattered showers to move through North and Central Alabama during the first half of the day. The line of rain will likely break apart as it moves to the east. I think the higher rainfall totals will stay in West Alabama today with smaller totals in East Alabama. With widespread clouds, temperatures are not expected to climb too much this afternoon. Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s with a chance for temperatures to spike into the lower 80s before cooler air begins to move into the state. We'll see northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. We'll trend drier this evening with clouds lingering across the area.
First Alert: Temperatures will trend slightly cooler in Northwest Alabama tonight as cooler air tries to filter into the state. Unfortunately, I think we’ll stick with cloud cover overnight that will likely slow our cooling process. Low temperatures will likely range in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mid 50s are not out of the question for northwest Alabama. It’ll feel nice, but not forecasting anything super chilly.
Rain Chances This Week: We’ll hold onto a 20% chance for an isolated shower south of I-20 tomorrow as the cold front remains stalled across the state. We’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky that will become partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures will be near to slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s. Our average high temperatures should be in the upper 70s. We’ll trend mostly dry for the second half of the work week, and then we’ll be watching for another chance for rain Friday and Saturday as a stronger cold front moves into the Southeast. Timing of this cold front remains questionable, so we will hold onto a rain chance for both Friday and Saturday.
Temperature Trends: We’ll likely see high temperatures climb into the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the 60s. Once a strong cold front moves through Friday or Saturday, overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s. It is still too early to determine if our temperatures will trend that cool Saturday morning. It all depends on the timing of the cold front. The GFS model pushes the front into our area on Friday. The European model is a day late and shows the front moving through Alabama Saturday.
