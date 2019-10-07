Pelham adds AED devices all over city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire department is working to install life saving equipment at public city facilities.
32 AEDs are being installed around Pelham. The best part - they are easy to use.
Once you power it on, it walks you set-by-step what to do. So anyone around you would be equipped with what they needed to save your life.
The Pelham Fire Department is placing these devices in the civic complex, golf course, library, city hall, racket club, and a few other places.
When someone goes into cardiac arrest, every second counts. In some cases, by the time the paramedics get there it could be too late.
“Once you activate it and turn it on it walks you through every step of where to place the pads," says Chief Tim Honeycutt. "Your first step should be of course to call 911 as quickly as possible, but it’s very, very, user-friendly. It directs you through every single step and even talks you through CPR.”
The city gave the fire department about 45,000 dollars to buy the AEDs and the protective boxes that they go in.
Right now, 15 of those are going to patrol cars to have them mobile. If there is any money left over, they plan to buy more to hopefully have one in every patrol car.
