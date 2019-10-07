Lower temperatures and a chance for rain in the week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cooler weather is finally here.
Two cold fronts are coming through. The first front moves in early in the day on Monday, bringing with it cooler air and a chance for rain. The rain could impact your drive to work, so be prepared.
As the system moves through there may be a few lingering showers Monday afternoon, but temperatures will remain in the seventies and continue to drop as the evening progresses.
Tuesday looks to be a beautiful day with little rain chance and comfortable temperatures. Wednesday, and Thursday look dry and temperatures will start to warm a little.
Another cold front will roll through later into the week bringing in some wet weather that could impact Friday night high school football.
Temperatures will continue to tumble through the weekend and into the low 40′s for Sunday morning.
Have a great week and remember to keep the umbrella and a jacket nearby!
