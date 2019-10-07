Louie Consoli: Pizza Steak Sandwich

Ingredients:
1 lb shaved sirloin or ribeye
1 medium onion sliced
2 12 inch sub rolls
8 slices provolone or mozzarella cheese
8 oz marinara sauce
Directions:
1. In a large skillet with a little olive oil saute onions over medium/high heat till slightly browned. Remove from skillet
2. Add shaved beef to skillet and cook till slightly browned. Add onions back to skillet and incorporate.
3. Divide the meat with onions into 2 portions that would fit the length of the roll and add slices of cheese. Top with marinara sauce, cover for a minute and portion each into your roll. Enjoy!
