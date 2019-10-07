JSU statutory rape cases bound over to grand jury

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The cases against the men accused of statutory rape on and near Jacksonville State University’s campus, have now been bound over to a grand jury.
Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller made that ruling Monday, after appointing legal counsel for a few of them.
About half of the 12 suspects came to court for Monday’s scheduled preliminary hearing, but like the other half, they waived their rights to that hearing.
All but one of the men are charged with second degree rape, or having sex with a person between the ages of 12 and 16.
The one remaining suspect was charged with sodomy second degree, for a different victim.
WBRC FOX6 had 11 of the 12 suspect names, but two have disappeared from public court records. This indicates they were likely granted youthful offender status, meaning their records will be sealed and if they are sentenced they will be required to serve no later than their 21st birthdays.
The next two grand jury dates are October 28 and December 2, but it’s not known which week those cases will be heard.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.